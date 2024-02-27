ARC Document Solutions (ARC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.
Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
