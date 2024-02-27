ARC Document Solutions (ARC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

