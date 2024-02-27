RxSight (RXST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect RxSight to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RXST opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. RxSight has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $57.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.21.

RXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,819.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,599,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,076,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.13% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

