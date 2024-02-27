Turning Point Brands (TPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $398.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $26.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,491 shares in the company, valued at $108,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

