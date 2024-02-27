SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEAS opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Natixis acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

