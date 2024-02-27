Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brightcove by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

