Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.54.

Shares of LOW opened at $231.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

