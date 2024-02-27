Analysts Set Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT at $28.67

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Trustmark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRMK

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 251,681 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth $771,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 186.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.