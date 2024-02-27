MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,419,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,766 in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,439,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.30.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

