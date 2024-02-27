Zuora (ZUO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE ZUO opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.94.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 70.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 960,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 63.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $7,113,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
