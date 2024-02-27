Truist Financial Trims Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Price to $35.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 152,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

