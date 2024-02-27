Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.