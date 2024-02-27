MiMedx Group (MDXG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $961.30 million, a PE ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 1.36. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

