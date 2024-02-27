Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.53.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

