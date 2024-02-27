Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $207.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.56.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $206.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.20. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $227.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
