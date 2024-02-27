DocGo (DCGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocGo Stock Up 1.8 %

DCGO stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.14 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 174,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DocGo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

