Citigroup Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $81.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.9 %

IFF opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,544,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,612,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

