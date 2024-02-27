IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.09.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $46.18 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.