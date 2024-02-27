ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $75.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.18.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

