Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Lowered to $60.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOXF. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $125.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fox Factory by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,695,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,381,000 after acquiring an additional 844,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,429,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Fox Factory by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,593,000 after buying an additional 381,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 46.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,626,000 after buying an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $27,247,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

