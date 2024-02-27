ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $63.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGS

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,826,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,395,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,454,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.