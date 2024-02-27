Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $252.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $237.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.00.

Quanta Services stock opened at $235.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $239.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,543,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,466,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

