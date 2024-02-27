SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT Raised to $62.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.60.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SJW Group by 263.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

