Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,435.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,697.38.

BKNG stock opened at $3,499.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,576.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,256.05. Booking has a one year low of $2,383.18 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

