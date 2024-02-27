The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.93.

CG stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

