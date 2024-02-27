Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Alarm.com Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $74.45 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

