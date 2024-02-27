Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) vs. Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Head-To-Head Survey

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Green Brick Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Brick Partners $1.76 billion 1.48 $291.90 million $5.74 10.00

Profitability

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Green Brick Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A Green Brick Partners 15.19% 23.90% 15.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Smith Douglas Homes and Green Brick Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 Green Brick Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus target price of $26.70, suggesting a potential downside of 7.39%. Green Brick Partners has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.01%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than Green Brick Partners.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Smith Douglas Homes on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities.

