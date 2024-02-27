NioCorp Developments (NB) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NioCorp Developments to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -126.70% -4.30% -4.37%

Risk and Volatility

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -1.87 NioCorp Developments Competitors $7.78 billion $1.16 billion 5.31

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NioCorp Developments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NioCorp Developments and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 1095 2426 2886 105 2.31

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 410.64%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 61.10%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

NioCorp Developments competitors beat NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

