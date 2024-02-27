HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Critical Comparison

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and Columbia Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $51.76 million 1.74 $12.57 million $1.36 14.78 Columbia Financial $422.36 million 4.13 $36.09 million $0.35 47.34

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial. HMN Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

59.3% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HMN Financial and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 11.60% 5.92% 0.54% Columbia Financial 8.54% 4.96% 0.49%

Summary

Columbia Financial beats HMN Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

(Get Free Report)

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company also offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

About Columbia Financial

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. It operates full-service banking offices in New Jersey; and branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.