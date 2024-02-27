Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $171,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $99,941,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $63,127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $32,884,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $24,458,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPHR opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

