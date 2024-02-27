Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.38.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of LI opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

