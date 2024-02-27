Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $26.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FVRR. Piper Sandler cut Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.82.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.12 million, a PE ratio of 259.00 and a beta of 1.79. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.