Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

