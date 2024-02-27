Analyzing Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Surrozen has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surrozen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $12.50 million 1.94 -$36.00 million ($17.39) -0.68 Opthea $110,000.00 1,730.76 -$142.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares Surrozen and Opthea’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Surrozen has higher revenue and earnings than Opthea.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Surrozen and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 0 0 0 N/A Opthea 0 0 3 0 3.00

Opthea has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 398.47%. Given Opthea’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than Surrozen.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -55.24% -47.01% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Opthea beats Surrozen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcoholic hepatitis and asialoglycoprotein receptor 1; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe inflammatory bowel disease, Frizzled, and LRP receptors. The company also develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead product candidate is Sozinibercept (OPT 302), a soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 VEGFR-3, currently under Phase 3 clinical development as a novel therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

