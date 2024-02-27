Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Lowered to $3.70 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.70 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.28 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 87,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

