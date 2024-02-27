American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Cut to $77.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of AWR opened at $72.04 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

