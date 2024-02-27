TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Increased to $441.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $368.00 to $441.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $349.78.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $409.42 on Friday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $414.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

