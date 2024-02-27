Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Evercore ISI

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.47.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

