Stifel Nicolaus Increases DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $10.50

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 2.4 %

DRH opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 166.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,699,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181,147 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,524 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.