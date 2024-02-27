EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at TD Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of EOG opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.78. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

