Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $452.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,120,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 519,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 473,323 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

