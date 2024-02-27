Talos Energy (TALO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TALO stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 111.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 291.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

