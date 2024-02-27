Talos Energy (TALO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Talos Energy Stock Up 0.0 %
TALO stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.
View Our Latest Research Report on Talos Energy
Talos Energy Company Profile
Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Talos Energy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.