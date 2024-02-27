Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) PT Raised to $82.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENOV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Enovis by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 902.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

