Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CS Disco by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 45.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

