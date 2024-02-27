Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $200.54 on Friday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.83 and its 200 day moving average is $214.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

