Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lifted to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Carvana from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.53.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $69.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.30 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $76.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $11,071,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $2,879,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $22,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 56.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 280,851 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 59.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.