Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.70.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $472.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Stories

