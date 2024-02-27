Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the software’s stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.14.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -655.92, a P/E/G ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 25,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $1,867,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $42,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,826.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 25,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $1,867,997.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,073,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,699 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

