Critical Comparison: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baxter International and Tactile Systems Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $14.81 billion 1.44 $2.66 billion $5.22 8.05 Tactile Systems Technology $274.42 million 1.33 $28.51 million $1.20 12.93

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.5% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baxter International and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 17.77% 19.49% 4.77% Tactile Systems Technology 10.39% 17.08% 10.50%

Risk and Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baxter International and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 6 3 0 2.33 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Baxter International presently has a consensus target price of $46.30, indicating a potential upside of 10.24%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.00%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Baxter International.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company's products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

