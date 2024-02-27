Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $82.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,260,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,306,000 after buying an additional 604,328 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

