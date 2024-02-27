Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $720.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $720.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $633.29.

Shares of INTU opened at $663.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $630.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.63. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $668.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,774,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,109,776,000 after purchasing an additional 443,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

